State Department Faces Layoffs Amid Reorganization Efforts

The State Department will soon issue layoff notices as part of major changes under the Trump administration, aiming to reduce federal government size. Controversial plans include cutting programs on Afghanistan involvement and refugee services, with potential global influence reduction. Critics warn of risks to national interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-07-2025 07:53 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 07:53 IST
The State Department announced upcoming layoff notices as part of sweeping reforms under the Trump administration, targeting workforce reduction and reorganizing the diplomatic corps. These measures align with a broader federal government downsizing strategy led by the now-disbanded Department of Government Efficiency.

Amid ongoing legal challenges, Deputy Secretary Michael Rigas emphasized that some staff will soon be informed of their layoffs, marking the largest department shake-up in decades. The reorganization aims to streamline resources, but critics argue the extensive cuts will diminish the U.S.'s global influence and hinder mission effectiveness.

Proposed changes include eliminating divisions overseeing U.S. involvement in Afghanistan and programs for refugees, immigration, and human rights. The American Foreign Service Association has expressed concern, urging a reconsideration of the layoffs, which they say endanger national interests.

