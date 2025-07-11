Left Menu

RSS Chief Hints at Retirement for Leaders Aged 75 and Above

The Congress criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referencing RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks concerning leaders stepping aside at age 75. The comments were made in Nagpur, where Bhagwat referred to Sangh ideologue Moropant Pingley's statement urging leaders to retire at 75 to allow fresh leadership.

The Congress on Friday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeting comments made by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat about leaders stepping aside at the age of 75. The critique comes after Bhagwat's remarks during an event in Nagpur referencing Sangh ideologue Moropant Pingley's views on leadership retirement age.

Bhagwat underscored Pingley's opinion that reaching the age of 75 is a sign to step aside, allowing the next generation to take over leadership roles. His statements triggered a mocking response from Congress, highlighting their ongoing contention with the ruling administration.

In an X post in Hindi, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh pointed out the irony that both Modi and Bhagwat will turn 75 in 2025, framing the issue as one that touches both leaders and the broader governing approach of the current administration.

