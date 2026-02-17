Left Menu

Nagpur Engineer Trapped in Mali: Family Seeks Urgent Intercession for Release

Priyanka Gulhane is campaigning tirelessly to free her husband, Nitin Gulhane, a civil engineer imprisoned in Mali due to a financial dispute involving his employer, Aar Ess Exim Pvt Ltd. Despite a court granting bail last year, delays in posting the bail have resulted in his continued detention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 17-02-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 21:07 IST
Nagpur Engineer Trapped in Mali: Family Seeks Urgent Intercession for Release
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a desperate plea for intervention, Priyanka Gulhane, the wife of Nagpur-based engineer Nitin Gulhane, has reached out to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Her husband has been detained in Mali for over a year following a financial dispute with his Uttar Pradesh-based employer.

Nitin Gulhane, who worked on a rural electrification project, was granted bail by a Malian court in August. However, lack of action by his employer, Aar Ess Exim Pvt Ltd, in arranging for the substantial bail amount of Rs 3.25 crore, has kept him incarcerated. His wife emphasizes the urgent need for his release due to his deteriorating health.

Having already approached the Ministry of External Affairs and failing to secure his release, Gulhane now calls for humanitarian consideration from top officials, urging swift action to ensure her husband's life and dignity are preserved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran Temporarily Closes Vital Oil Route: Strait of Hormuz

Iran Temporarily Closes Vital Oil Route: Strait of Hormuz

 Egypt
2
Tragic Tale of Trust: Friends Turn Foes in Dehradun

Tragic Tale of Trust: Friends Turn Foes in Dehradun

 India
3
Starlink Disconnection: No Setback for Russian Drone Operations

Starlink Disconnection: No Setback for Russian Drone Operations

 Global
4
Federal Indictment Exposes Doping Conspiracy Ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics

Federal Indictment Exposes Doping Conspiracy Ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026