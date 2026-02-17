Nagpur Engineer Trapped in Mali: Family Seeks Urgent Intercession for Release

In a desperate plea for intervention, Priyanka Gulhane, the wife of Nagpur-based engineer Nitin Gulhane, has reached out to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Her husband has been detained in Mali for over a year following a financial dispute with his Uttar Pradesh-based employer.

Nitin Gulhane, who worked on a rural electrification project, was granted bail by a Malian court in August. However, lack of action by his employer, Aar Ess Exim Pvt Ltd, in arranging for the substantial bail amount of Rs 3.25 crore, has kept him incarcerated. His wife emphasizes the urgent need for his release due to his deteriorating health.

Having already approached the Ministry of External Affairs and failing to secure his release, Gulhane now calls for humanitarian consideration from top officials, urging swift action to ensure her husband's life and dignity are preserved.

