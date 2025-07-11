Left Menu

Kenya's New Elections Commission Leadership Installed Amidst Political Pressure

President William Ruto of Kenya has appointed a new chairperson and six commissioners to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission. This move fills crucial leadership positions ahead of the 2027 general election, amidst national unrest over economic issues and dissatisfaction with his administration's response to corruption and police misconduct.

Nairobi | Updated: 11-07-2025 12:40 IST
In a critical move for Kenya's electoral future, President William Ruto has appointed a new chairperson and six commissioners to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, as revealed in a recent legal notice. This change comes at a pivotal moment for a nation with a storied past of contested elections.

The new election officials are set to be sworn in shortly, filling leadership gaps left vacant since earlier this year. The previous commissioners were dismissed following their rejection of Ruto's electoral win in 2022, an issue that was eventually settled in his favor by the Supreme Court.

Delays in new appointments were attributed to legal challenges, which were only recently resolved by a high court. The revamped commission's leadership will be under scrutiny, tasked with overseeing a fair election process amidst ongoing unrest and protests against current socio-economic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

