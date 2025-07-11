Left Menu

Unification of Nepal's Communist Movement: A Historic Necessity

Nepal’s former leaders, Madhav Kumar Nepal and Bamdev Gautam, announce the unification of their parties, CPN (Unified Socialist) and CPN Ekata Rastriya Abhiyan, to strengthen the country's communist movement. A formal merger announcement is set for July 18. This occurs as Nepal faces legal challenges in a corruption case.

  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's political landscape is set for a significant shift as former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal and former Deputy Premier Bamdev Gautam have decided to merge their separate political entities.

According to Republica, the leaders have deemed the unification of CPN (Unified Socialist) and CPN Ekata Rastriya Abhiyan a 'historical necessity' to revitalize Nepal's communist movement.

The merger announcement is slated for July 18 at Kathmandu's National Assembly Hall, amidst legal challenges facing Nepal related to a high-profile land misappropriation case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

