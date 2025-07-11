Left Menu

Raja Singh's Unwavering Commitment to Hindutva Amid Political Upheaval

MLA T Raja Singh, committed to nationalism and Hindutva causes, continues his mission even after resigning from the BJP, citing dissatisfaction with party leadership decisions. Despite accepting his resignation, BJP dismissed the reasons behind it as irrelevant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-07-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 16:42 IST
MLA T Raja Singh declared his enduring dedication to nationalism, Hindutva, and Sanatan Dharma, even after the BJP officially welcomed his resignation.

In a statement on X, Singh emphasized his departure wasn't motivated by personal gain or office pursuits.

BJP noted his resignation came amid discontent with state president choices, dismissing his critiques as irrelevant.

