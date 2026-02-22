Tragic Infant Death Sparks Arrests in Telangana

In a harrowing case from Nagarkurnool district in Telangana, four persons have been arrested following the alleged assault on a family by villagers, reportedly resulting in the death of a two-month-old girl. The family claims the attack, which they state included casteist abuse, occurred on February 18 in Kummera village.

A member of the villager group countered the allegations, stating he sustained a head injury from stones during a heated scuffle with the family. This prompted a separate police complaint. Tragically, the infant passed away just days later, on February 21. Her mother insists the assault contributed to her daughter's death.

The police have booked the case as a 'suspicious death,' noting no visible injuries on the infant's body. A post-mortem is expected to shed light on the exact cause of death. Those arrested face charges under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the BNS Act, as authorities continue to investigate the disturbing incident.

