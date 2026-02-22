Left Menu

Tragic Infant Death Sparks Arrests in Telangana

Four individuals were arrested after a family's two-month-old daughter died allegedly following an assault by villagers in Telangana. The incident, involving caste abuse allegations, occurred on February 18 in Kummera village. A counter-complaint was also filed. The infant's cause of death remains uncertain pending a post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-02-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 21:46 IST
Tragic Infant Death Sparks Arrests in Telangana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing case from Nagarkurnool district in Telangana, four persons have been arrested following the alleged assault on a family by villagers, reportedly resulting in the death of a two-month-old girl. The family claims the attack, which they state included casteist abuse, occurred on February 18 in Kummera village.

A member of the villager group countered the allegations, stating he sustained a head injury from stones during a heated scuffle with the family. This prompted a separate police complaint. Tragically, the infant passed away just days later, on February 21. Her mother insists the assault contributed to her daughter's death.

The police have booked the case as a 'suspicious death,' noting no visible injuries on the infant's body. A post-mortem is expected to shed light on the exact cause of death. Those arrested face charges under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the BNS Act, as authorities continue to investigate the disturbing incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Caste Politics Clash: Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy's War of Words

Caste Politics Clash: Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy's War of Words

 India
2
Mystery Murders at the Border: Uncovering the Truth Behind Punjab Police Shootings

Mystery Murders at the Border: Uncovering the Truth Behind Punjab Police Sho...

 India
3
Luxury Car Crash: Officers Injured at Checkpoint

Luxury Car Crash: Officers Injured at Checkpoint

 India
4
India-Israel Ties: A Strategic Partnership Unfolds

India-Israel Ties: A Strategic Partnership Unfolds

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026