Telangana CM to Speak at Harvard's AI Policy Symposium

In a significant move, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been invited as a distinguished speaker at the AI Policy Symposium hosted by the Harvard Kennedy School on March 27, 2026. This announcement was made by the Telangana CMO on 'X', continuing the engagement of global platforms with Indian state leadership.

The panel titled 'AI as Infrastructure & Compute Power: Impact on Livability & Workforce' will see Revanth Reddy share insights on examining Artificial Intelligence as more than just technological advancement. The focus will be on AI's potential as a strategic infrastructure capable of influencing geopolitical, economic, and civic spheres.

The symposium, co-curated by AI Governance Researcher Ms. Ruxanda Renita, will delve into numerous critical themes like the expansion of data centers, energy demands, and sustainable infrastructure. This invitation not only underscores Telangana's emerging AI hub status but also showcases Chief Minister Reddy's visionary leadership in aligning the state with future-ready AI initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)