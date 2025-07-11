John Kumar Joins Puducherry Cabinet: A Political Shift

The Union Home Ministry has officially appointed BJP legislator A John Kumar as a Minister in the AINRC-BJP coalition government of Puducherry, led by Chief Minister N Rangasamy.

This decision follows the resignation of former Minister A K Sai J Saravanan on June 27, whose departure left a significant vacancy in the Cabinet. John Kumar, who serves as the Parliamentary Secretary to the Chief Minister and represents the Kamaraj Nagar constituency, will step into the role.

Kumar's induction restores the Rangasamy coalition government's ministerial strength to six. He is scheduled to be sworn in on July 14, according to official releases.

(With inputs from agencies.)