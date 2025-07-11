Cameroon Presidential Race: A Nation at a Crossroads
Cameroon will hold its next presidential election on October 12, amidst the potential candidacy of its long-time leader, Paul Biya. His government faces challenges such as secessionist violence and political defections, while his allies begin to step forward to challenge the status quo of decade-spanning leadership.
Cameroon has officially set its presidential election for October 12, as confirmed by a statement from its longstanding president, Paul Biya. At 92, Biya remains elusive about running for another term, despite mounting pressures and murmurs about his health.
Throughout Biya's over 40 years of rule, Cameroon has navigated significant issues—particularly the persistent secessionist conflict in English-speaking regions and infiltration threats by Boko Haram from Nigeria. The government's longevity has drawn criticism for alleged corruption while inciting violent clashes with security forces.
In a surprising political shake-up, Biya's longstanding allies are defecting to contest the upcoming election. Figures such as Bello Bouba Maigari, who resigned as Tourism Minister, and Issa Tchiroma Bakary, former Minister of Employment, are now positioning themselves as Biya's potential successors.
