Cameroon Presidential Race: A Nation at a Crossroads

Cameroon has officially set its presidential election for October 12, as confirmed by a statement from its longstanding president, Paul Biya. At 92, Biya remains elusive about running for another term, despite mounting pressures and murmurs about his health.

Throughout Biya's over 40 years of rule, Cameroon has navigated significant issues—particularly the persistent secessionist conflict in English-speaking regions and infiltration threats by Boko Haram from Nigeria. The government's longevity has drawn criticism for alleged corruption while inciting violent clashes with security forces.

In a surprising political shake-up, Biya's longstanding allies are defecting to contest the upcoming election. Figures such as Bello Bouba Maigari, who resigned as Tourism Minister, and Issa Tchiroma Bakary, former Minister of Employment, are now positioning themselves as Biya's potential successors.

