Dr S Ramadoss: A Digital Dilemma Amidst Family Feuds
Dr S Ramadoss, founder of PMK, reported that his social media accounts were hacked amid a conflict with his son, Dr Anbumani, regarding the leadership of the party. Allegations also surfaced about a bugging device found near his residence, intensifying the ongoing family rift.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-07-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 13:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Dr S Ramadoss, founder of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), has announced that his social media accounts have been compromised. The hacking incident follows a strained relationship with his son, Dr Anbumani, over party leadership.
Sources from the party suggest that the hacking of his social media accounts on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook coincides with a recent fallout with his son, who is seeking greater control over the party.
The situation took another twist when Dr Ramadoss claimed a sophisticated bugging device was found near his residence, heightening tensions within the family as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
