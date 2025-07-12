Left Menu

Dr S Ramadoss: A Digital Dilemma Amidst Family Feuds

Dr S Ramadoss, founder of PMK, reported that his social media accounts were hacked amid a conflict with his son, Dr Anbumani, regarding the leadership of the party. Allegations also surfaced about a bugging device found near his residence, intensifying the ongoing family rift.

Dr S Ramadoss, founder of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), has announced that his social media accounts have been compromised. The hacking incident follows a strained relationship with his son, Dr Anbumani, over party leadership.

Sources from the party suggest that the hacking of his social media accounts on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook coincides with a recent fallout with his son, who is seeking greater control over the party.

The situation took another twist when Dr Ramadoss claimed a sophisticated bugging device was found near his residence, heightening tensions within the family as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

