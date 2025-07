Karnataka Politics: No Rush for CM Role, Says D K Suresh

D K Suresh, former Lok Sabha member, clarified on Saturday that his brother, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, is in no rush to take over as Chief Minister.

This statement comes amid Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's declaration of serving his full term and ongoing reports of a potential midterm change.

Suresh underscored Shivakumar's dedication to his party role, dismissing speculation of a rotational CM arrangement as unfounded.