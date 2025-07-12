Trump's Tariff Bombshell: EU and Mexico Imports Hit with 30% Rate

In a major escalation of trade tensions, President Donald Trump stated that imports from both the European Union and Mexico will incur a 30% U.S. tariff starting August 1st. This announcement was made through letters posted on his social media platform on Saturday.

The European Union, which was hoping to secure a comprehensive trade agreement with the United States for its 27-member bloc, now finds itself at a crossroads. The situation complicates the EU's trade dynamics with the U.S. and signals heightened trade barriers.

Earlier this week, Trump also revealed new tariff plans affecting various countries, including Japan, South Korea, Canada, and Brazil. A 50% tariff on copper is among these newly announced measures, indicating a broader shift towards protectionist policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)