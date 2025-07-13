Leadership Shakeup: NCP (SP) Speculation Over Maharashtra Chief
Amid speculation, the NCP (SP) scheduled a meeting to discuss leadership changes within its Maharashtra unit. Reports suggest Jayant Patil has resigned as chief, with Shashikant Shinde poised as successor. Patil remains an influential figure post-NCP split, showing unwavering loyalty to Sharad Pawar.
- Country:
- India
Amid growing speculation over leadership changes, the NCP (SP) has called for a general body meeting to deliberate on the future direction of its Maharashtra unit. The party is scrutinized after reports surfaced suggesting that the current chief, Jayant Patil, has resigned, prompting varied reactions from political circles.
Despite media claims, no official statement has been issued by Jayant Patil or the NCP (SP) acknowledging the resignation. This development comes amid hints of Patil stepping down, referenced during the NCP's foundation day, highlighting internal leadership dynamics and party strategies.
As Jayant Patil, a veteran politician and a key Sharad Pawar ally, faces potential leadership transition, Shashikant Shinde is in the spotlight as a possible successor. The upcoming meeting holds significance as the NCP (SP) navigates post-split challenges and prepares for potential new faces in leadership roles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cong will negotiate only with Uddhav, Sharad Pawar: Prithviraj Chavan on Maharashtra merger buzz
My journalistic experiment with Bal Thackeray never took off: Sharad Pawar
Sharad Pawar, Sapkal to not attend 'victory rally' of Uddhav-Raj
Sharad Pawar Criticizes Growing Trend of Misusing 'Naxal' Label
Sharad Pawar Advocates Swift Resolution for Protesting Teachers in Maharashtra