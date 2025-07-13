Left Menu

Leadership Shakeup: NCP (SP) Speculation Over Maharashtra Chief

Amid speculation, the NCP (SP) scheduled a meeting to discuss leadership changes within its Maharashtra unit. Reports suggest Jayant Patil has resigned as chief, with Shashikant Shinde poised as successor. Patil remains an influential figure post-NCP split, showing unwavering loyalty to Sharad Pawar.

Amid growing speculation over leadership changes, the NCP (SP) has called for a general body meeting to deliberate on the future direction of its Maharashtra unit. The party is scrutinized after reports surfaced suggesting that the current chief, Jayant Patil, has resigned, prompting varied reactions from political circles.

Despite media claims, no official statement has been issued by Jayant Patil or the NCP (SP) acknowledging the resignation. This development comes amid hints of Patil stepping down, referenced during the NCP's foundation day, highlighting internal leadership dynamics and party strategies.

As Jayant Patil, a veteran politician and a key Sharad Pawar ally, faces potential leadership transition, Shashikant Shinde is in the spotlight as a possible successor. The upcoming meeting holds significance as the NCP (SP) navigates post-split challenges and prepares for potential new faces in leadership roles.

