Eminent Figures Nominated to Rajya Sabha by President

The President of India has taken a significant step by nominating four eminent figures to the Rajya Sabha. Former foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, renowned lawyer Ujjwal Nikam, Kerala BJP leader C Sadanandan Master, and Delhi historian Meenakshi Jain are the latest additions to India's upper parliamentary house.

In an announcement on Saturday night, the Union Home Ministry disclosed these nominations, which aim to fill vacancies left by retiring members. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed these appointments, highlighting each nominee's exceptional contributions to their respective fields.

Modi praised Nikam's legal prowess and dedication to justice, Shringla's diplomatic expertise and foreign policy achievements, Jain's scholarly impact on history and education, and Master's courageous commitment to social service despite personal adversity. These distinguished individuals now embark on a new journey as Rajya Sabha members, expected to significantly enrich legislative deliberations.

