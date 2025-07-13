Eminent Personalities Nominated to Rajya Sabha: A New Era of Expertise and Leadership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed admiration for the recent nominations of four distinguished individuals to the Rajya Sabha, highlighting their remarkable contributions in varied fields.

The Union Home Ministry's late-night announcement revealed that Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Ujjwal Nikam, C Sadanandan Master, and Meenakshi Jain have been nominated by the President of India. These personalities bring diverse expertise spanning diplomacy, law, and academia.

Modi commended each nominee's efforts: Shringla's diplomacy, Nikam's legal prowess, Sadanandan's social contributions, and Jain's academic impact. Their roles in the Rajya Sabha are anticipated to add significant value to parliamentary discussions and national development.

(With inputs from agencies.)