Thackeray Alliance: A New Dawn for Maharashtra?

Political tensions simmer as Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut advocates for an alliance between Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray. Raut believes such a coalition would provide a 'new direction' for Maharashtra, amidst mounting accusations against the Bharatiya Janata Party's perceived agenda against the state's unity and Marathi pride.

Raut's assertions were published in his regular column in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana, where he argued that the BJP aims to fragment Maharashtra by converting Mumbai into a union territory and pursuing a divisive strategy in Vidarbha. He recalled Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's past endorsement of a separate Vidarbha during protests.

The recent collaboration between Uddhav and Raj Thackeray hints at potential political reconciliation, evoking hope among the Marathi community. However, Raut stresses that while symbolic gestures have been made, a formal political alliance is imperative for Maharashtra's progress amidst ongoing civic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)