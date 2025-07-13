Courageous Leader Sadanandan Master's Journey to Rajya Sabha

Senior BJP leader C Sadanandan Master has been appointed to the Rajya Sabha as part of the party's strategic push for 'Viksit Keralam'.

Master, a seasoned leader from Kannur, Kerala, known for his resilience against political violence, was informed of his nomination by Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortly before the official announcement.

The nomination aligns with BJP's efforts to strengthen its activities in Kerala, especially with upcoming significant elections. Master's contributions as a teacher and social worker have been widely recognized, adding to his reputation as an epitome of courage and commitment to national development.

(With inputs from agencies.)