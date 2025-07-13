Courageous Leader Sadanandan Master's Journey to Rajya Sabha
Senior BJP leader C Sadanandan Master has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha, marking a significant moment for the party's objective of 'Viksit Keralam'. A survivor of political violence, Master has dedicated his life to the party and social work, earning praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Senior BJP leader C Sadanandan Master has been appointed to the Rajya Sabha as part of the party's strategic push for 'Viksit Keralam'.
Master, a seasoned leader from Kannur, Kerala, known for his resilience against political violence, was informed of his nomination by Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortly before the official announcement.
The nomination aligns with BJP's efforts to strengthen its activities in Kerala, especially with upcoming significant elections. Master's contributions as a teacher and social worker have been widely recognized, adding to his reputation as an epitome of courage and commitment to national development.
