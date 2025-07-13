Left Menu

Courageous Leader Sadanandan Master's Journey to Rajya Sabha

Senior BJP leader C Sadanandan Master has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha, marking a significant moment for the party's objective of 'Viksit Keralam'. A survivor of political violence, Master has dedicated his life to the party and social work, earning praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur(Ker) | Updated: 13-07-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 13:49 IST
Courageous Leader Sadanandan Master's Journey to Rajya Sabha
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader C Sadanandan Master has been appointed to the Rajya Sabha as part of the party's strategic push for 'Viksit Keralam'.

Master, a seasoned leader from Kannur, Kerala, known for his resilience against political violence, was informed of his nomination by Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortly before the official announcement.

The nomination aligns with BJP's efforts to strengthen its activities in Kerala, especially with upcoming significant elections. Master's contributions as a teacher and social worker have been widely recognized, adding to his reputation as an epitome of courage and commitment to national development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025