India's Strategic Autonomy in a New World Order

In his latest book, 'The New World: 21st-Century Global Order and India', politician and author Ram Madhav underscores the need for India to adopt the twin principles of de-hyphenation and strategic autonomy. He believes these policies are essential for India to effectively maneuver through the complex landscape of global state and non-state actors. Madhav, who played a significant role in India's political framework as the BJP's national general secretary, draws from his experience to argue that strategic autonomy should differ from non-alignment, with a focus on India's national interests.

As Madhav elaborates, de-hyphenation involves viewing India's relations with other nations independently, free from the influence of third-party optics. He argues for a pragmatic blend of foreign policy, as demonstrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration. This approach has pivoted towards realism, aligning economic relations, national security, dignity, greater engagement, and cultural ties into a cohesive diplomatic strategy.

Currently the president of India Foundation, Madhav asserts that strategic autonomy empowers India to prioritize its national interests without being over-reliant on ideological leanings or existing diplomatic ties. He envisions India proactively contributing to shaping the global order, fostering a developed Bharat through nuanced international relationships and adept geopolitical moves.

(With inputs from agencies.)