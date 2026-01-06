Left Menu

The Tenuous Threads of Global Order: UN's Role Under Siege

Post World War II, a global framework was built to avoid conflicts, but recent events threaten its stability. Issues involving Venezuela, Russia, and Taiwan signal a potential break in international law and UN principles. The US, with actions in Venezuela, could not only shape Western dominance but erode the global legal order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 06-01-2026 13:59 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 13:59 IST
The Tenuous Threads of Global Order: UN's Role Under Siege
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Constructed in the aftermath of devastating global wars, the United Nations and its charter sought to maintain global peace and avoid massive conflicts. Current geopolitical tensions, notably involving the United States' actions in Venezuela, are challenging these global institutions' foundational principles.

The removal of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro by US forces, part of a broader narrative to assert American dominance in the Western Hemisphere, raises significant concerns. Critics, including leading nations such as France, fear that such maneuvers defy international law's core tenet — the non-use of force.

Amid this backdrop, broader implications are emerging, affecting global hotspots like Ukraine, Greenland, Taiwan, and the Middle East. International community reactions vary, underscoring the fragile state of global alliances and a potential shift back to power politics, as once feared and dreaded.

