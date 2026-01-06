The Tenuous Threads of Global Order: UN's Role Under Siege

Constructed in the aftermath of devastating global wars, the United Nations and its charter sought to maintain global peace and avoid massive conflicts. Current geopolitical tensions, notably involving the United States' actions in Venezuela, are challenging these global institutions' foundational principles.

The removal of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro by US forces, part of a broader narrative to assert American dominance in the Western Hemisphere, raises significant concerns. Critics, including leading nations such as France, fear that such maneuvers defy international law's core tenet — the non-use of force.

Amid this backdrop, broader implications are emerging, affecting global hotspots like Ukraine, Greenland, Taiwan, and the Middle East. International community reactions vary, underscoring the fragile state of global alliances and a potential shift back to power politics, as once feared and dreaded.