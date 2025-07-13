Eminent Personalities Nominated to Rajya Sabha: A New Chapter in Parliamentary Discourse

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended congratulations to four distinguished individuals nominated to the Rajya Sabha, highlighting their potential contributions to enriching parliamentary discussions.

The new nominees include former foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, known for his diplomatic acumen, Ujjwal Nikam, a special public prosecutor noted for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks trial, Kerala BJP leader C Sadanandan Master, and Delhi-based historian Meenakshi Jain.

According to a notification from the Union Home Ministry, these individuals have been nominated by the President to join the Rajya Sabha, a move welcomed by Shah for its potential to enhance India's parliamentary dialogue and further the nation's path toward greatness.

(With inputs from agencies.)