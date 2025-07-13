Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Criticizes Congress States Over Job Vacancies

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has criticized Congress-ruled states, notably Karnataka, for their precarious financial state which he claims has hindered job vacancy fulfillment.

Defending the employment measures of the BJP-led central government, Joshi emphasized strategic employment initiatives, including the Rozgar Mela. Highlighting consistent recruitment efforts from 2022, he reported that millions have been absorbed into government roles, reflecting a rise in employment rates post-COVID.

Joshi countered Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's critiques, attributing them to misinformation from advisors, and urged a focus on internal state issues where salary delays reflect financial mismanagement.

