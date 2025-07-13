Left Menu

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Criticizes Congress States Over Job Vacancies

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi accused Congress-ruled states of poor financial management, preventing them from filling job vacancies. He defended the BJP's employment initiatives and criticized Rahul Gandhi for attacking the central government based on inadequate information. Joshi highlighted consistent recruitment by the central government since 2022 to combat unemployment.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Criticizes Congress States Over Job Vacancies
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has criticized Congress-ruled states, notably Karnataka, for their precarious financial state which he claims has hindered job vacancy fulfillment.

Defending the employment measures of the BJP-led central government, Joshi emphasized strategic employment initiatives, including the Rozgar Mela. Highlighting consistent recruitment efforts from 2022, he reported that millions have been absorbed into government roles, reflecting a rise in employment rates post-COVID.

Joshi countered Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's critiques, attributing them to misinformation from advisors, and urged a focus on internal state issues where salary delays reflect financial mismanagement.

