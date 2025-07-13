Left Menu

EU's Bold Stand Against US: A Trade War Looms

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil has warned that the European Union may impose strict measures against the United States if trade negotiations falter. Klingbeil emphasizes the need for protective actions to safeguard European jobs and businesses amidst rising trade tensions.

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil has issued a stern warning, indicating that the European Union will implement firm measures against the United States if ongoing tariff negotiations collapse amidst the intensifying trade war.

In an exclusive interview with Sueddeutsche Zeitung, Klingbeil expressed the necessity for the EU to adopt countermeasures to defend European jobs and companies, should a fair negotiated solution be unattainable.

He maintained that Europe is open for dialogue but will resist agreeing to unfavorable terms.

