EU's Bold Stand Against US: A Trade War Looms

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil has issued a stern warning, indicating that the European Union will implement firm measures against the United States if ongoing tariff negotiations collapse amidst the intensifying trade war.

In an exclusive interview with Sueddeutsche Zeitung, Klingbeil expressed the necessity for the EU to adopt countermeasures to defend European jobs and companies, should a fair negotiated solution be unattainable.

He maintained that Europe is open for dialogue but will resist agreeing to unfavorable terms.

