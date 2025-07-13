Clash at Medipally: Teenmaar Mallanna's Gunman Fires to Disperse Protesters

A tense situation unfolded at Teenmaar Mallanna's office in Medipally, leading to his gunman firing into the air to disperse intruders near the premises, police reported on Sunday. The protesters, allegedly associated with Telangana Jagruthi, targeted Mallanna's office in response to his comments made about BRS MLC K Kavitha.

Present during the incident, Mallanna alleged a life-threatening attack instigated by Kavitha. The protesters reportedly vandalized the office and attacked employees, triggering the armed response by Mallanna's gunman for self-defense, according to a senior police official. Television images show the chaotic scene as furniture was damaged and staff were assaulted.

Mallanna, who was elected to the Legislative Council but suspended from the Congress, has called for Kavitha's expulsion, claiming evidence of her involvement in the unrest. Kavitha refutes these claims, arguing through further appeals to Telangana authorities that legal action should focus on Mallanna's offensive remarks against her, asserting the protest was democratic.

