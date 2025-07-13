Left Menu

Clash at Medipally: Teenmaar Mallanna's Gunman Fires to Disperse Protesters

A violent confrontation erupted at Teenmaar Mallanna's office in Medipally when his gunman fired into the air to disperse protesters allegedly led by Telangana Jagruthi. The incident occurred amid tensions over Mallanna's remarks about BRS MLC K Kavitha. Both parties have demanded action from authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-07-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 16:52 IST
Clash at Medipally: Teenmaar Mallanna's Gunman Fires to Disperse Protesters
  • Country:
  • India

A tense situation unfolded at Teenmaar Mallanna's office in Medipally, leading to his gunman firing into the air to disperse intruders near the premises, police reported on Sunday. The protesters, allegedly associated with Telangana Jagruthi, targeted Mallanna's office in response to his comments made about BRS MLC K Kavitha.

Present during the incident, Mallanna alleged a life-threatening attack instigated by Kavitha. The protesters reportedly vandalized the office and attacked employees, triggering the armed response by Mallanna's gunman for self-defense, according to a senior police official. Television images show the chaotic scene as furniture was damaged and staff were assaulted.

Mallanna, who was elected to the Legislative Council but suspended from the Congress, has called for Kavitha's expulsion, claiming evidence of her involvement in the unrest. Kavitha refutes these claims, arguing through further appeals to Telangana authorities that legal action should focus on Mallanna's offensive remarks against her, asserting the protest was democratic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025