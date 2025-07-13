EU-Indonesia Trade Deal: A New Era of Economic Partnership
The European Union and Indonesia have secured a political agreement to advance their free trade deal, which promises to unlock new markets and tap into the unexploited potential in their trade relationship, as announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
In a significant development for international trade, the European Union and Indonesia have reached a political agreement aimed at advancing their free trade deal. This announcement was made by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a press conference with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.
Von der Leyen highlighted that there is substantial untapped potential in the trade relationship between the two entities. She emphasized that the agreement arrives at a crucial moment, aiming to open new markets and enhance economic collaboration.
The deal is seen as a pivotal step in strengthening economic ties and fostering growth, promising broader access and opportunities for businesses in both regions.
