EU-Indonesia Trade Deal: A New Era of Economic Partnership

In a significant development for international trade, the European Union and Indonesia have reached a political agreement aimed at advancing their free trade deal. This announcement was made by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a press conference with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

Von der Leyen highlighted that there is substantial untapped potential in the trade relationship between the two entities. She emphasized that the agreement arrives at a crucial moment, aiming to open new markets and enhance economic collaboration.

The deal is seen as a pivotal step in strengthening economic ties and fostering growth, promising broader access and opportunities for businesses in both regions.