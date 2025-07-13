Left Menu

Puducherry's New Political Chapter: A Swearing-In Ceremony of Significance

The swearing-in ceremony for Puducherry's new minister, A John Kumar, and three BJP-nominated MLAs is scheduled for July 14. This follows a reshuffle approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs, restoring the N Rangasamy-led Cabinet's strength and filling vacancies left by recent resignations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 13-07-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 18:21 IST
Puducherry's New Political Chapter: A Swearing-In Ceremony of Significance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape of Puducherry is set for a significant update with the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for July 14. Newly appointed minister A John Kumar and three nominated MLAs will officially assume their roles, marking a strategic reshuffle in the union territory's governance.

Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan will officiate the swearing-in of A John Kumar, the newly inducted BJP minister, at Raj Nivas. Meanwhile, Speaker R Selvam is slated to administer oaths to nominated legislators—V Selvam, G N S Rajasekaran, and E Theeppainthan—in the Legislative Assembly complex. These appointments follow resignations that created vacancies, necessitating swift action by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

This reshuffle fortifies the N Rangasamy-led Cabinet, restoring its six-member strength comprising four AINRC Ministers and two BJP members. John Kumar, a former Congress leader turned BJP member, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Chief Minister, steps into his new role as the political dynamics of Puducherry continue to evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025