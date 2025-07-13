Puducherry's New Political Chapter: A Swearing-In Ceremony of Significance

The political landscape of Puducherry is set for a significant update with the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for July 14. Newly appointed minister A John Kumar and three nominated MLAs will officially assume their roles, marking a strategic reshuffle in the union territory's governance.

Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan will officiate the swearing-in of A John Kumar, the newly inducted BJP minister, at Raj Nivas. Meanwhile, Speaker R Selvam is slated to administer oaths to nominated legislators—V Selvam, G N S Rajasekaran, and E Theeppainthan—in the Legislative Assembly complex. These appointments follow resignations that created vacancies, necessitating swift action by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

This reshuffle fortifies the N Rangasamy-led Cabinet, restoring its six-member strength comprising four AINRC Ministers and two BJP members. John Kumar, a former Congress leader turned BJP member, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Chief Minister, steps into his new role as the political dynamics of Puducherry continue to evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)