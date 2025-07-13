BJP Criticizes Omar Abdullah for '1931 Riots' Comments

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday lashed out at Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for allegedly glorifying the 1931 rioters by equating them with victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The BJP accused Abdullah of attempting to 'rewrite history' with his controversial comments.

July 13 is observed as 'Martyrs Day' in Jammu and Kashmir in recognition of 22 people killed by the Dogra army in 1931. However, the day was removed from the list of gazetted holidays by the Lt Governor-led administration in 2020, sparking a political debate that continues today.

Abdullah, in a social media post, compared the 1931 incident to the colonial-era massacre in Jallianwala Bagh, asserting, 'The people who laid down their lives did so against the British.' The BJP, however, slammed this comparison, emphasizing the need to preserve the truth of history and rejecting any attempts to misrepresent it as a battle for the narrative, but rather a fight for truth.