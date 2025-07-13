Left Menu

End of an Era: Muhammadu Buhari Passes Away at 82

Former Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari, aged 82, has passed away in London after receiving medical treatment. Buhari, notable for defeating a sitting president in 2015, led Nigeria through economic challenges and insurgencies. His death marks the end of an influential political era in Nigeria.

Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has died at the age of 82, according to an announcement from his press secretary on Sunday. Buhari, renowned for his leadership both as a military head of state and a democratically elected president, passed away in London where he had been undergoing medical treatment.

In 2015, Buhari made history as the first Nigerian candidate to defeat an incumbent president, marking a significant milestone in the country's democratic evolution. His presidency was characterized by tackling Nigeria's toughest economic periods and ongoing battles against insurgency.

Buhari's tenure and demise will likely prompt national reflection on his complex legacy, highlighting both achievements and challenges faced during his leadership.

