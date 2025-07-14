Left Menu

Cameroon’s Stalwart: Paul Biya Announces Presidential Candidacy at 90

Cameroon’s 90-year-old president, Paul Biya, announces his candidacy for the October 12, 2025, presidential election. Biya, the world’s oldest serving head of state, has led Cameroon since 1982. His health frequently sparks public speculation, especially after a 42-day absence from public view last year.

Updated: 14-07-2025 00:49 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 00:49 IST
Cameroon's long-serving president, Paul Biya, declared his intention to run for re-election in the upcoming presidential vote scheduled for October 12, 2025. The announcement was made through a post on Biya's official X account on Sunday.

In his post, Biya, who is currently the world's oldest serving head of state, expressed his unwavering determination to continue serving the nation, emphasizing the urgency of the challenges the country faces. Biya's tenure began in 1982 following the resignation of his predecessor, Ahmadou Ahidjo.

Speculation about Biya's health is commonplace, with significant concerns arising last year when he was absent from public appearances for 42 days, fueling debate over his ability to govern effectively.

