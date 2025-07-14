Left Menu

Trump's Unprecedented Second State Visit to the UK: A Royal Affair

Former US President Donald Trump will embark on an unprecedented second state visit to the UK, hosted by King Charles II at Windsor Castle. This visit highlights the amicable relationship with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, despite protests and international controversies surrounding Trump's policies.

Updated: 14-07-2025 04:54 IST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is set to make history with a second state visit to the United Kingdom, breaking tradition as no other U.S. president has been extended such an invitation twice. He will be hosted by King Charles II and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle from September 17 to 19, marking a significant moment in U.S.-UK relations.

Accompanied by his wife, Melania Trump, the visit is meant to bolster ties between the two nations, amid controversies surrounding Trump's international policies. Prime Minister Keir Starmer's gesture in extending the invitation is seen as an effort to maintain a strong alliance and mitigate any potential negative impacts on the UK from Trump's decisions.

However, the visit is not without controversy. Protests are expected, reminiscent of Trump's 2019 visit. Some UK lawmakers also question the timeliness of the invitation given Trump's stance on international issues such as Israel's conflict in Gaza and his remarks about Canada's sovereignty. The royal pomp and ceremony will unfold at Windsor Castle, due to renovations at Buckingham Palace.

