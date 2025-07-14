Left Menu

Financial Tensions: Reeves' Vision, Trump's Visit, and EU Tariff Pause

Rachel Reeves, UK's finance minister, will outline a finance vision focused on growth and fiscal stability. Trump's UK visit in September won't include a parliamentary address. The EU delays retaliatory tariffs against the US after Trump's tariff threats, seeking an agreement to ease trade tensions.

Updated: 14-07-2025 05:10 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 05:10 IST
Rachel Reeves

In a crucial move for the UK's financial services, Finance Minister Rachel Reeves is set to present a plan emphasizing fiscal stability and a growth-oriented regulatory framework. Her speech, slated for the Mansion House, aims to steer the sector towards embracing calculated risks while maintaining sound finances.

Amid political anticipation, Donald Trump's second state visit to the UK is scheduled from September 17-19. Notably, the US President will bypass addressing both houses of the UK Parliament, a decision potentially warding off political demonstrations at Westminster.

In the trade arena, the European Union has decided to temporarily hold off on its planned tariff countermeasures against the United States. This postponement follows Trump's announcement of imposing a steep 30% tariff from August 1, triggering hopes for a negotiated settlement to de-escalate the looming trade conflict.

