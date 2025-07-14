Left Menu

Global Trade Negotiations Intensify at White House

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett provided updates on ongoing trade talks with the European Union, Canada, and Mexico. Discussions with the EU are particularly critical, with negotiations expected to conclude in a few weeks. The outcome could significantly impact international trade relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 18:08 IST
The White House remains a hub of international commerce discussions as trade negotiations continue with the European Union, Canada, and Mexico. White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett briefed reporters on the progress during a Monday meeting.

Hassett, who directs the National Economic Council, hinted at ongoing strategic sessions with the EU. 'We'll see ... we've got a few weeks left,' he remarked, underscoring the limited timeframe before talks are expected to conclude.

These discussions carry significant weight as they aim to redefine trade relations between the U.S. and these key partners. The outcomes could have far-reaching impacts on trade policies and economic alliances globally.

