India and Canada Set to Initiate Free Trade Talks

India is poised to initiate discussions on a free trade agreement with Canada, coinciding with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to the South Asian nation later this week. The development was confirmed by India's trade minister on Tuesday.

Piyush Goyal, speaking to reporters, shared his optimism about finalizing the terms of reference, which would set the stage for launching the talks on the free trade agreement within the week.

This initiative marks a significant step in strengthening trade relations between the two countries, signaling mutual interest in fostering economic cooperation.