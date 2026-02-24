Left Menu

India and Canada Set to Initiate Free Trade Talks

India aims to commence discussions on a free trade agreement with Canada during Prime Minister Mark Carney's imminent visit. Piyush Goyal, India's trade minister, indicated that terms of reference would be finalized soon, paving the way for negotiations later this week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 19:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India is poised to initiate discussions on a free trade agreement with Canada, coinciding with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to the South Asian nation later this week. The development was confirmed by India's trade minister on Tuesday.

Piyush Goyal, speaking to reporters, shared his optimism about finalizing the terms of reference, which would set the stage for launching the talks on the free trade agreement within the week.

This initiative marks a significant step in strengthening trade relations between the two countries, signaling mutual interest in fostering economic cooperation.

