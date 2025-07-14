Left Menu

Legacy of Integrity: Remembering Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari

Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, known for his anti-corruption stance, has passed away at 82 in London. Buhari became the first Nigerian leader to oust an incumbent through elections and served until 2023. Tributes to him emphasize his dedication to integrity and Nigeria–India relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 18:54 IST
Legacy of Integrity: Remembering Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari

Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, a pivotal figure in the country's democratic evolution, has died in London at the age of 82. His funeral is scheduled to take place in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State, as nation mourns the loss of a leader celebrated for his anti-corruption stance.

Buhari, who first came to power as a military ruler in the 1980s, returned to politics to become Nigeria's first president to oust an incumbent through democratic elections in 2015, winning re-election four years later. His political journey is remembered for its firm stand against corruption and promotion of electoral democracy.

Nigerian vice president Kashim Shettima and other officials are organizing the repatriation of Buhari's remains. Tributes have poured in from leaders worldwide, notably from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who highlighted Buhari's commitment to the friendship between Nigeria and India.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025