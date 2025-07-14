Legacy of Integrity: Remembering Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari

Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, a pivotal figure in the country's democratic evolution, has died in London at the age of 82. His funeral is scheduled to take place in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State, as nation mourns the loss of a leader celebrated for his anti-corruption stance.

Buhari, who first came to power as a military ruler in the 1980s, returned to politics to become Nigeria's first president to oust an incumbent through democratic elections in 2015, winning re-election four years later. His political journey is remembered for its firm stand against corruption and promotion of electoral democracy.

Nigerian vice president Kashim Shettima and other officials are organizing the repatriation of Buhari's remains. Tributes have poured in from leaders worldwide, notably from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who highlighted Buhari's commitment to the friendship between Nigeria and India.