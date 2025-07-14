Congress Demands Action as Superstition Leads to Tragic Murders in Bihar

The Congress party has taken a firm stand against the NDA government following the gruesome murder of five family members in Bihar's Purnea district, allegedly due to witchcraft suspicions. The opposition accused the current administration of fostering a 'jungle raj' atmosphere, demanding swift justice for the victims.

Calling for immediate legal action, the Congress urged a time-bound trial in a fast-track court to ensure justice is served. All India Adivasi Congress president Vikrant Bhuria claimed the state government had failed to provide basic necessities like drinking water and security, yet alcohol is easily accessible.

Bhuria, echoing the sentiments of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, emphasized the urgent need for stricter laws against superstitions and mob justice. He highlighted the fear prevailing in the region and questioned Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's apparent inaction in addressing the dire situation faced by Bihar's tribal communities.