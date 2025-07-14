Left Menu

Congress Demands Action as Superstition Leads to Tragic Murders in Bihar

Congress criticized the NDA government over a family's murder in Bihar due to witchcraft allegations, highlighting alleged 'jungle raj.' They called for fast-track trials and stricter laws against superstition and mob lynching. The Adivasi Congress raised concerns about security, alcohol accessibility, and tribal rights, demanding action from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 20:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has taken a firm stand against the NDA government following the gruesome murder of five family members in Bihar's Purnea district, allegedly due to witchcraft suspicions. The opposition accused the current administration of fostering a 'jungle raj' atmosphere, demanding swift justice for the victims.

Calling for immediate legal action, the Congress urged a time-bound trial in a fast-track court to ensure justice is served. All India Adivasi Congress president Vikrant Bhuria claimed the state government had failed to provide basic necessities like drinking water and security, yet alcohol is easily accessible.

Bhuria, echoing the sentiments of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, emphasized the urgent need for stricter laws against superstitions and mob justice. He highlighted the fear prevailing in the region and questioned Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's apparent inaction in addressing the dire situation faced by Bihar's tribal communities.

