Naidu's Strategic Capital Visit: Boosting Andhra's Future

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will embark on a two-day visit to New Delhi, meeting with key Union Ministers and officials. The agenda includes discussions on metro rail projects and addressing former PM Narasimha Rao's memorial. Meetings with prominent ministers aim to strengthen state ties and initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 14-07-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 21:07 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set for a two-day strategic visit to New Delhi, beginning on July 15, where he will engage in vital discussions with Union Ministers and officials.

The visit, aimed at fostering collaboration and strengthening ties between the state and the central government, will see Naidu meeting with top ministers to discuss various developmental projects, including proposed metro rail initiatives.

The Chief Minister's itinerary also includes honoring former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and key meetings with Finance, IT, and Labour and Employment Ministers to advance Andhra Pradesh's interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

