Telangana's Bold Move: 1 Lakh Jobs by 2026
Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, announced an ambitious plan to fill one lakh government job vacancies by June 2026. Highlighting the Congress government's achievements, Reddy criticized the previous BRS administration for neglecting job creation. He also discussed initiatives for food security and reservations for backward classes.
In a significant announcement, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy vowed to fill one lakh government job vacancies by June 2026, underscoring his administration's commitment to employment generation.
Criticizing the former BRS regime for ignoring government vacancies for a decade, Reddy emphasized the Congress government's rapid hiring success, with 60,000 positions filled within a year of office inauguration in December 2023.
Reddy highlighted the government's pro-poor initiatives and reaffirmed transformative goals, including turning Telangana into a USD one trillion economy and ensuring 42% reservation for backward classes in local body elections. Distribution of 5.61 lakh new ration cards bolstering food security was also announced.
