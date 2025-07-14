Telangana's Bold Move: 1 Lakh Jobs by 2026

In a significant announcement, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy vowed to fill one lakh government job vacancies by June 2026, underscoring his administration's commitment to employment generation.

Criticizing the former BRS regime for ignoring government vacancies for a decade, Reddy emphasized the Congress government's rapid hiring success, with 60,000 positions filled within a year of office inauguration in December 2023.

Reddy highlighted the government's pro-poor initiatives and reaffirmed transformative goals, including turning Telangana into a USD one trillion economy and ensuring 42% reservation for backward classes in local body elections. Distribution of 5.61 lakh new ration cards bolstering food security was also announced.

