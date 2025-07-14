Left Menu

Telangana's Bold Move: 1 Lakh Jobs by 2026

Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, announced an ambitious plan to fill one lakh government job vacancies by June 2026. Highlighting the Congress government's achievements, Reddy criticized the previous BRS administration for neglecting job creation. He also discussed initiatives for food security and reservations for backward classes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-07-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 21:33 IST
Telangana's Bold Move: 1 Lakh Jobs by 2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant announcement, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy vowed to fill one lakh government job vacancies by June 2026, underscoring his administration's commitment to employment generation.

Criticizing the former BRS regime for ignoring government vacancies for a decade, Reddy emphasized the Congress government's rapid hiring success, with 60,000 positions filled within a year of office inauguration in December 2023.

Reddy highlighted the government's pro-poor initiatives and reaffirmed transformative goals, including turning Telangana into a USD one trillion economy and ensuring 42% reservation for backward classes in local body elections. Distribution of 5.61 lakh new ration cards bolstering food security was also announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025