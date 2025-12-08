Punjab Congress in Turmoil: Navjot Kaur Sidhu's Explosive Allegations
Navjot Kaur Sidhu has been suspended from the Punjab Congress after claiming leaders pay exorbitant amounts for leadership positions. Her remarks have ignited a political controversy, as she criticized the party president and raised concerns about corruption. She asserts her husband, Navjot Singh Sidhu, will return to politics under certain conditions.
In a dramatic political turn, the Punjab Congress suspended Navjot Kaur Sidhu, which led to a heated exchange of allegations and counter-allegations. This decision came after her controversial claim that securing the chief minister's post required a payout of Rs 500 crore.
Responding to the suspension, Kaur lambasted Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. She accused him of being morally corrupt and questioned his competence, asserting she would not support his leadership. The dispute reveals internal fractures within the party, highlighting ongoing tensions.
Navjot Kaur Sidhu contends that while the Congress hasn't directly demanded money for positions, it remains embroiled in corruption. Her husband, former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, may re-enter political life on the condition of being named the party's chief ministerial candidate.
