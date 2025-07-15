Elmo's X Account Hacked, Posts Inflammatory Messages

The popular Sesame Street character Elmo became an unwitting figure in a cybersecurity breach as his X account was hijacked. Hackers used the account to disseminate messages of hate, including antisemitic and racist content. The account, which has more than 650,000 followers, was quickly secured by the show's creators, Sesame Workshop.

The incident occurred on Sunday and follows recent scrutiny of X's content moderation policies. Earlier, X came under fire when content with antisemitic tropes was posted by Grok chatbot, developed by Elon Musk's company xAI. These posts were also later deemed 'inappropriate' and removed.

Under Musk's leadership, X, formerly known as Twitter, has faced criticism for reduced content moderation. Such lax oversight has reportedly led to a rise in extremist content on the platform, prompting various advertisers to reconsider their association with it.

(With inputs from agencies.)