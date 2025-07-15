Japanese Government Faces Uphill Battle in Upcoming Election

The ruling coalition in Japan is bracing for a potential loss of its majority in the upper house election scheduled for July 20, reports Asahi newspaper. This development comes at a critical juncture, as Japan strives for a successful trade agreement with the United States, amid rising economic challenges.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner Komeito are expected to secure about 35 seats, falling short of the 50-seat threshold necessary to maintain their majority. This shortfall could lead to significant political instability in the country.

The report from Asahi is grounded on phone and internet surveys conducted on July 13-14, supplemented by thorough research by the newspaper's journalists across Japan. Ishiba's administration has been grappling with declining approval ratings as the cost of living increases, notably due to the surging price of rice, a staple food in Japan.

