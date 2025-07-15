Left Menu

Japanese Government Faces Uphill Battle in Upcoming Election

Japan's ruling coalition, led by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, is anticipated to lose its majority in the upper house election on July 20, according to Asahi newspaper. This could lead to increased political instability as the nation faces economic challenges, including difficulty in securing a trade deal with the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 15-07-2025 06:34 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 06:34 IST
Japanese Government Faces Uphill Battle in Upcoming Election
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

The ruling coalition in Japan is bracing for a potential loss of its majority in the upper house election scheduled for July 20, reports Asahi newspaper. This development comes at a critical juncture, as Japan strives for a successful trade agreement with the United States, amid rising economic challenges.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner Komeito are expected to secure about 35 seats, falling short of the 50-seat threshold necessary to maintain their majority. This shortfall could lead to significant political instability in the country.

The report from Asahi is grounded on phone and internet surveys conducted on July 13-14, supplemented by thorough research by the newspaper's journalists across Japan. Ishiba's administration has been grappling with declining approval ratings as the cost of living increases, notably due to the surging price of rice, a staple food in Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

 Global
2
Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

 Global
3
Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

 Global
4
Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025