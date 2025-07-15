Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise as Japan's Ruling Coalition Faces Election Struggles

Japan's ruling coalition, led by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, is at risk of losing its majority in the upper house election. The Asahi predicts the Liberal Democratic Party will win around 35 seats, down from 52, amid rising economic challenges and declining approval ratings.

Japan's political landscape faces a potential shakeup as the ruling coalition anticipates losing its majority in the upcoming upper house election, according to an Asahi report.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party, in coalition with Komeito, is expected to struggle in retaining the 50 seats necessary to maintain their upper house majority. Asahi's analysis suggests the LDP may secure only about 35 seats, a stark decline from their current 52 seats.

The prediction stems from recent phone and internet surveys conducted on voters and nationwide journalist research by the newspaper. The administration's waning approval ratings, driven by soaring living costs and surging rice prices, further complicate the coalition's electoral challenges.

