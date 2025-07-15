Left Menu

Diplomatic Bridges: Lavrov Meets Xi Jinping

In a significant diplomatic visit, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss upcoming bilateral events and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. Lavrov conveyed greetings from President Vladimir Putin, who will attend the summit in China and commemorate WWII victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 10:08 IST
Diplomatic Bridges: Lavrov Meets Xi Jinping
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov convened with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a strategic visit to China, as confirmed by a spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry on Tuesday.

Lavrov's visit is focused on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's foreign ministers meeting. During the meeting, Lavrov extended friendly greetings and well-wishes from Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Chinese leader, according to a statement on the Russian ministry's website.

Discussions between Lavrov and Xi covered key bilateral political issues, including the forthcoming visit of President Putin to China. Putin is set to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit and engage in commemorative events marking World War II victories early next month.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025