Diplomatic Bridges: Lavrov Meets Xi Jinping

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov convened with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a strategic visit to China, as confirmed by a spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry on Tuesday.

Lavrov's visit is focused on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's foreign ministers meeting. During the meeting, Lavrov extended friendly greetings and well-wishes from Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Chinese leader, according to a statement on the Russian ministry's website.

Discussions between Lavrov and Xi covered key bilateral political issues, including the forthcoming visit of President Putin to China. Putin is set to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit and engage in commemorative events marking World War II victories early next month.