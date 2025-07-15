Left Menu

Chandrababu Naidu's Strategic Delhi Dialogues

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is on a two-day official visit to New Delhi to engage with Union Ministers and key officials, attend a memorial event, and advance discussions on proposed metro rail projects. Meetings with several ministers are scheduled across both days.

Updated: 15-07-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 10:51 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu initiated a crucial two-day visit to New Delhi on Tuesday. The agenda includes high-level meetings with Union Ministers and attendance at a memorial event for former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao.

Kicking off the visit, Naidu, arriving from Gannavaram Airport, is scheduled to meet Home Minister Amit Shah at 1 pm, followed by a crucial discussion with the Delhi Metro chief at 2:30 pm about proposed metro rail projects in Andhra Pradesh.

On Wednesday, Naidu continues his engagements with key meetings, including discussions with Labour Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, before returning to Amaravati on Thursday morning.

