Chandrababu Naidu's Strategic Delhi Dialogues

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu initiated a crucial two-day visit to New Delhi on Tuesday. The agenda includes high-level meetings with Union Ministers and attendance at a memorial event for former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao.

Kicking off the visit, Naidu, arriving from Gannavaram Airport, is scheduled to meet Home Minister Amit Shah at 1 pm, followed by a crucial discussion with the Delhi Metro chief at 2:30 pm about proposed metro rail projects in Andhra Pradesh.

On Wednesday, Naidu continues his engagements with key meetings, including discussions with Labour Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, before returning to Amaravati on Thursday morning.

