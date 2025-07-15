Left Menu

From Trusted Lieutenant to Alleged Traitor: Mallai Sathya's Political Struggle

Mallai Sathya, former ally of MDMK leader Vaiko, expresses deep hurt over allegations of betrayal. Accused of anti-party activities, Sathya denounces the claims, asserting his loyalty to the party. Despite the rift and personal anguish, he vows to overcome these challenges and continue his political journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-07-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 14:25 IST
Mallai Sathya, previously a trusted associate of MDMK chief Vaiko, has expressed profound disappointment over accusations labeling him a 'traitor.' With unwavering dedication to the party's principles, Sathya lamented the unfounded allegations, describing them as a severe personal and professional setback.

Sathya categorically denied involvement in anti-party activities, instead attributing the contentious atmosphere to deliberate efforts to damage his political reputation. Notably, tensions arose when his exclusion from party event banners in Poonamallee exacerbated existing divisions within the MDMK.

In a candid interview, Sathya, who has been with the party for three decades, articulated his distress but vowed resilience. He acknowledged the intricacies of political dynamics, expressing empathy for Vaiko's familial priorities, while affirming his commitment to persevere through adversity and uphold his integrity.

