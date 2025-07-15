From Trusted Lieutenant to Alleged Traitor: Mallai Sathya's Political Struggle

Mallai Sathya, previously a trusted associate of MDMK chief Vaiko, has expressed profound disappointment over accusations labeling him a 'traitor.' With unwavering dedication to the party's principles, Sathya lamented the unfounded allegations, describing them as a severe personal and professional setback.

Sathya categorically denied involvement in anti-party activities, instead attributing the contentious atmosphere to deliberate efforts to damage his political reputation. Notably, tensions arose when his exclusion from party event banners in Poonamallee exacerbated existing divisions within the MDMK.

In a candid interview, Sathya, who has been with the party for three decades, articulated his distress but vowed resilience. He acknowledged the intricacies of political dynamics, expressing empathy for Vaiko's familial priorities, while affirming his commitment to persevere through adversity and uphold his integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)