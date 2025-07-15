Demography on Edge: Assam's Struggle Against Alleged 'Invasion'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed on Tuesday that indigenous communities within the state are under ''invasion'' by people from ''one religion'', who are allegedly encroaching on land to change the area's demographic fabric.

Since 2021, government eviction drives have reportedly cleared over 1.19 lakh bighas of land, a significant move to counter migrant attempts at gaining political leverage in Assamese-majority regions. The chief minister suggested that most evicted individuals were Bengali-speaking Muslims.

Addressing the media, Sarma highlighted that encroachers often have their lands elsewhere yet choose to settle illegally in distant regions. He emphasized that political consequences arise as these migrants establish themselves as a considerable vote bank, with some allegedly enjoying support from opposition parties like Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)