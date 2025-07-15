Redington partners with NZXT to strengthen India's gaming ecosytem

Integrated technology solutions provider Redington Ltd has announced a strategic alliance with NZXT, a global leader in PC gaming components and peripherals, aimed at empowering next-generation gamers and strengthening the gaming ecosystem in India. The collaboration marks a significant boost to Red.Gaming, Redington's dedicated gaming initiative. As part of the alliance, the Chennai-based company will also serve as a non-exclusive distributor for NZXT in the Indian market.

Under this strategic partnership, Redington would leverage its extensive distribution network and robust go-to-market capabilities to ensure the widespread availability of NZXT products across the country.

The move is poised to meet the surging demand for premium gaming components and peripherals among the growing community of enthusiasts and aspiring gamers.

Commenting on the partnership Redington Ltd Senior Vice-President Raghu Ram said, ''NZXT align seamlessly with our vision for Red.Gaming-to serve as a catalyst in accelerating the growth of gaming ecosystem in India.'' ''Through this patnership we are thrilled to introduce NZXT's cutting-edge, high performance gaming hardware and peripherals to India's rapidly expanding and highly engaged gaming community,'' he added.

