Slovaks request delay in EU vote on new Russia sanctions

Slovakia's representative at a European Union foreign ministers' meeting was asked to request a delay in a vote on a fresh package on sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, Prime Minister Robert Fico said in a statement.

He said the request reflected the positions of Slovak political parties on proposals from the European Commission to help Slovakia overcome potential problems with gas supplies after a planned ban on Russian gas imports from 2028.

That plan is unrelated to the latest sanctions package but Slovakia has connected the two issues.

