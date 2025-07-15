Trump says he struck a trade deal with Indonesia
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he has struck a trade deal with Indonesia. "Great deal, for everybody, just made with Indonesia. I dealt directly with their highly respected President. DETAILS TO FOLLOW!!!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-07-2025 19:34 IST
- United States
