EU council sanctions individuals, entities responsible for destabilising Moldova

The European Council said in a statement on Tuesday that it had imposed sanctions on seven individuals and three entities "responsible for actions aimed at destabilising" the democracy of Moldova.

Some of the people listed "have been actively involved in vote buying schemes, in the context of the presidential elections and of the constitutional referendum on EU accession of 2024, and bribery to corrupt several politicians," the statement also said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)