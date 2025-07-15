MP CM condoles death of legendary marathoner Fauja Singh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday expressed condolences over the death of legendary marathon runner Fauja Singh.

Singh, who was 114 years old, died on Monday after being hit by an unidentified vehicle while out for a walk in his native village in Punjab's Jalandhar district.

''It is noteworthy that Fauja Singh, who remained active and health-conscious even at the age of 114, gained fame in the world for fitness apart from sports activities,'' CM Yadav, who is currently on an official tour to Dubai and Spain, said in a statement. He prayed for strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

The marathon runner succumbed to injuries on Monday evening after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in his native Bias village.

